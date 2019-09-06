Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $422,000 in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 39.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 25.5% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 by 44.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 alerts:

BMV:PRF traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.89. PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $120.82.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 (BMV:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.