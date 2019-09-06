Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

MS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 7,012,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

