Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 11,905 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 4.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.32% of Seagate Technology worth $40,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.