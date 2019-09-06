Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 277,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,438,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 540,256 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 425.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,926,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after buying an additional 3,988,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 36,432.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after buying an additional 676,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 105,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.38 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $29.89.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,581,724 shares of company stock worth $410,421,931. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

