Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Walter Rusnak Acquires 1,000 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) VP Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $13,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Walter Rusnak bought 2,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $27,780.00.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Pathfinder Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

