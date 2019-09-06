Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $227,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 36,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.