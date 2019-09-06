Pearl River Capital LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1,428.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,862,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

