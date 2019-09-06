Pearl River Capital LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Boston Partners raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,677,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,836,000 after buying an additional 5,025,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after buying an additional 3,383,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after buying an additional 2,893,945 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 136.2% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,425,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after buying an additional 1,975,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after buying an additional 1,328,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 11,223,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,383,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

