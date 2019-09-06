Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 837,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,135. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.