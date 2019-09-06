Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.15 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

