Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 26,050 Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.