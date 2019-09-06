Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

