Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom comprises approximately 3.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.09% of SK Telecom worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 8,085.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 205,687 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 102.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SKM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 7,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

