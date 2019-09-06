Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.36% of Solar Capital worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 39.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 145,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $20.48. 30,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,041. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $21.97.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

