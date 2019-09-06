Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.72 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. BP comprises approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,790,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after acquiring an additional 706,490 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.43. 4,849,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

