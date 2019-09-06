Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,759,315. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.