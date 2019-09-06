Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco increased its holdings in Total by 170.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. 97,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,228. The company has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.