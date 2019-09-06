Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.65.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

