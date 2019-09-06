Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 825 ($10.78).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Pennon Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 816.33 ($10.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 728.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 745.02. Pennon Group has a one year low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a one year high of GBX 800 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

