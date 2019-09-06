Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 1,375 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $35,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,251. The stock has a market cap of $489.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.