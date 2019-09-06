Philip Morris International’s (PM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 6,129,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

