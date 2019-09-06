Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 839,042 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 562,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,703 shares of company stock worth $110,269. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Phunware by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phunware during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

