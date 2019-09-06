Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $65.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,756.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

