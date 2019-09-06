Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their market perform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Longbow Research cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.38. 122,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,097. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,040,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

