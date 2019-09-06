Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) received a $15.00 price target from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 208.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ARDX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 1,030,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 530,206 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

