Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) received a $26.00 target price from Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

KHC traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,349,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,115,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

