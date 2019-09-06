Pitcairn Co. Acquires 333 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.22. The company had a trading volume of 40,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

