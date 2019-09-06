Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,587,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 669,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,016,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.74. 34,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.55. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

