Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.85. 984,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,467,309. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $172.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

