Pitcairn Co. Sells 83 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after buying an additional 688,775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.67. The company had a trading volume of 56,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,875. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

