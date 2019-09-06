Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.25. 50,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

