PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $31,824.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

