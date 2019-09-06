PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.14.

AGS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 2,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,629. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $348.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PlayAGS news, CEO David Lopez purchased 4,700 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Gallo purchased 10,000 shares of PlayAGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,028 shares of company stock worth $313,353. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,346,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PlayAGS by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 65,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

