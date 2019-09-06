PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after buying an additional 1,872,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after buying an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after buying an additional 357,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.56. 1,149,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,898. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,419,082.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.