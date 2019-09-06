Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 70,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.67. 1,292,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,694. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

