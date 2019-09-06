Polaris Capital Management LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 2.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Methanex by 20.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

