Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Purchases $152,500.00 in Stock

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Director Neal Scaggs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,277.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

