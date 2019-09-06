PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Tops $11.78 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. PressOne has a total market cap of $11.78 million and $87,212.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PressOne Token Profile

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

