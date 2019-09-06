Prime-XI (PXI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Prime-XI has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $6,834.00 and $8.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006050 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prime-XI’s official website is primexi.com.

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

