Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) Trading 25% Higher

Primeline Energy Holdings, Inc. (CVE:PEH)’s stock price was up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 55,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 28,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,769.72, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

Primeline Energy (CVE:PEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.46 million for the quarter.

Primeline Energy Company Profile

Primeline Energy Holdings Inc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the People's Republic of China. The company has 100% contractor's interest in the petroleum contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation for Block 33/07 that covers an area of 4,397 square kilometers; and 49% interest in the producing LS36-1 gas field in Block 25/34 that covers an area of 84.7 square kilometers in the East China Sea.

