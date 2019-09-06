ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 140,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $239.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 83.78%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcmahon, Jr. sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $33,765.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

