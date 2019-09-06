Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Michael M. Johnson Sells 1,844 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Michael M. Johnson sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $216,780.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,780.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,005. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.17. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after buying an additional 256,737 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.