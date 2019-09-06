ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 5.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.39, approximately 19,406,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,199,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

