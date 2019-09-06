Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 166,750 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Acacia Communications worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Acacia Communications by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of ACIA stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $64.80. 4,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.13. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In other news, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $135,505.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $36,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,137 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.