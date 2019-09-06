Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 711,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,046,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Corteva as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $988,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $161,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $221,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 62,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,583. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

