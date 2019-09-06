Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.40 Million Stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 326.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Capri worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners cut their target price on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 57,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. Capri’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

