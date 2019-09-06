Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $19,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Water Works by 13.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.70 and a 200 day moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

