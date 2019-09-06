Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,291 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of First Bancorp worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 177.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,908,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,716,000 after buying an additional 3,777,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 892.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 578,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Bancorp by 142.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in First Bancorp by 120.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 772,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. 18,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

