Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,260 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 3,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 590,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,762,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Greif by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 83,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,952. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Greif’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter G. Watson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,759.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,358 shares of company stock valued at $670,275 over the last 90 days. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

