Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,955 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $20,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

SWK traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 172,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.26. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

